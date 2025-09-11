Steamed Pei Mussels

$0

choice of broth? Required* Please select 1 Select... Mussel 'add' Please select up to 1 Select... Grilled Bread Please select up to 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

*gf* choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough