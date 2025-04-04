Jax Fish House - Boulder
RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS
Lure
1/2 lb snow crab, 1/4 lb peel n' eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax oysters, anchovy stuffed olives$45.00
Hook
1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab, 1/2# dungeness crab, anchovy stuffed olives$85.00
Line
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# dungeness crab, 1/2# snow crab, 2 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives$135.00
Sinker
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives$235.00
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
Trout Roe
Allergens - Dairy, Gluten, Allium$40.00
White Sturgeon Caviar
Allergens - Diary, Gluten, Allium$90.00
Autumn Fennel Salad
honey crisp apple, bartlett pear, pine nuts, dried cherries, smoked ricotta salata, honey lemon vinaigrette$14.00
Kalera Greens Wedge
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch Contains: dairy, pork, egg, fish(worcestershire)$10.00
Jax Caesar Salad
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons Contains: dairy, egg, gluten, fish(worcestershire)$15.00
Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, pork$9.00
Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu Contains: soy, sesame$20.00
Blue Crab Dip
spinach, artichoke, grana padano crisp, chives, house crostini$18.00
Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli Contains: shellfish, gluten, egg$21.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, egg, fish(worcestershire)$26.00
Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, pork$26.00
Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough Green Curry Contains: shellfish, soy, gluten, coconut Chardonnay Garlic Contains: shellfish, dairy$22.00
App Feature 3$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot Oyster Flight
Hot Oyster Flight Nola Oyster - Dairy, Shellfish Uni Butter Oyster - Dairy, Shellfish Korean BBQ Oyster - Dairy, Shellfish, Night Shade, Alcohol Rockefeller Oyster - Dairy, Shellfish, Pork, Alcohol$22.00
Nola Oyster$5.00
Uni Butter Oyster$6.00
Korean BBQ Oyster$6.00
Rockefeller Oyster$6.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$20.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$24.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$30.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$8.00
Alaskan King Crab
1# king crab, lemon, drawn butter$63.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1# snow crab, lemon, drawn butter$27.50
Dungeness Crab
Dungeness Cluster$33.00
Crab Trio
1/2lb Alaskan King, 1/2lb Alaskan Snow, 1/2lb Dungeness$122.50
Langoustine$8.00
ENTREES
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
crispy potatoes, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam, horseradish crema$45.00
Black Cod
roasted sweet potato, thai red curry, carrot-daikon slaw, crispy dulse$42.00
Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jax mustard, french fries Contains: dairy, egg, gluten, fish(worcestershire)$19.00
North Carolina Catfish
blackend or fried - crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter Contains: dairy, pork$29.00
Blue Crab Cacio E Pepe
spaghettini, grana padano, chives, brown butter crumbs$33.00
Lobster and Shrimp Roll
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg$34.00
Grilled NY Strip
smashed yukon potatoes, bacon, chives, merlot-portabella jus$49.00
Risotto
butternut squash, pickled squash, pomegranate, crispy sage$24.00
Salmon
roasted garlic tater tots, royal trumpet mushroom, thumbelina carrots, charred scallion soubise$39.00
Scallops
Maple Heirloom Carrot, guanciale, chardonnay honey crisp, parsnip puree, persillade$43.00
Cioppino
dungeness crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid, tomato-fennel broth, grilled sourdough bread, sweet garlic puree Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten$49.00OUT OF STOCK
DESSERT
Apple Pavlova
Allergens: Egg, Dairy$11.00
Chai Creme Brulee
Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten$11.00
Chocolate Flourless Cake$11.00
Key Lime Tart
chantilly, candied coconut, spiced rum syrup, key lime, graham crust, whipped cream Conatins: dairy, gluten, egg$11.00
Scoop of Gelato Boy$6.00
S'mores Jar
chocolate cremeaux, graham cracker crumble, toasted fluff Contains: dairy, egg, gluten$11.00OUT OF STOCK
