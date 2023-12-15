Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- THE WEDGE$9.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
- JAX CAESAR SALAD$13.00
[GLUTEN FREE w/o croutons] crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
- FENNEL & PEAR SALAD$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO$8.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- BURRATA$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- AHI TUNA POKE$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
- STEAMED PEI MUSSELS$21.00
*gf* choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
- BLACKENED MEXICAN SHRIMP$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- STEAK TARTARE$19.00
3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough
- SMOKED TUNA DIP$16.00
crudités vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
- CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$24.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
- ROASTED HEIRLOOM BABY CARROTS$12.00
*gf/v* black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crema
- fried oyster$4.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$7.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- 1/2lb Snow$27.50
- 1lb Snow$55.00
1 pound
- 1/2# Dungeness$32.00
- 1 lb Dungeness$64.00
- 1/2lb King$49.00
- 1 lb King$98.00
- ISRAELI OSETRA CAVIAR$150.00
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish
- Paddle Fish Roe$50.00
small grain, buttery, briny
- WHITEFISH ROE$30.00Out of stock
small grain, clean, sweet
ENTREES
- SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$42.00
gf soy braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celeriac, pine bud syrup
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$26.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- NY STRIP$47.00
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter
- NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- SINGLE SCALLOP*$4.50
- SEAFOOD SALAD$30.00
- ROASTED SQUASH & QUINOA$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- HAWAIIAN MAHI MAHI$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- YELLOWFIN TUNA$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- SALAD OF THE SEA$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
- LOBSTER MALTAGLIATI$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage