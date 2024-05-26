Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- The Wedge
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch$10.00
- Jax Caesar Salad
[GLUTEN FREE w/o croutons] crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons$10.00
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions$8.00+
- Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$18.00
- Oyster Sampler$29.00
- Fried Oysters$18.00
- Baked Oysters$4.50
- Raw Deluxe Oysters$5.50
- Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, okra$23.00
- Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu$19.00
- Steamed Pei Mussels
*gf* choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$21.00
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon$26.00
- Fisherman's Raclette
crudités vegetables, crackers$15.00
- Shrimp and Corn Fritters
cayenne crema, bbq spiced honey$10.00
- Cocktail Shrimp
mustard sauce, lemon, tomato, horseradish$17.00
- Lobster Deviled Eggs$12.00
- Strawberry Fields Salad$17.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$7.00+
- 1/2lb Snow$27.50
- 1lb Snow
1 pound$55.00
- 1/2# Dungeness$32.00
- 1 lb Dungeness$64.00
- 1/2lb King$49.00
- 1 lb King$98.00
- Osetra Caviar
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish$150.00
- Paddlefish Roe
small grain, buttery, briny$50.00
- Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$30.00
ENTREES
- Grilled NY Strip
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter$48.00
- OUT OF STOCKNorth Carolina Catfish
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butterOUT OF STOCK$27.00
- Scallops
forest mushroom blend, roasted garlic cream, gnocchi, toasted walnut$39.00
- Salmon
fava hummus, za'atar roasted carrots, daikon fennel slaw$34.00
- Halibut
fingerling potatoes, spinach, piquant split buttermilk herb dressing, micro cilantro$36.00
- Buttered Lobster Cacio E Pepe
spaghetti, pecorino, chives$32.00
- Cauliflower Risotto
beech mushrooms, gana, calabrian chile oil$21.00
- Peppercorn Crusted Ahi Tuna
roasted potato, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam$39.00
- Lobster Roll
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries$31.00
- Poboy$19.00
- OUT OF STOCKNiman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of sideOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKFish SandwichOUT OF STOCK$21.00
- Cobia Feature$29.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmall Domestic Fish FeatureOUT OF STOCK$26.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmall Oceanic Fish FeatureOUT OF STOCK$44.00
- OUT OF STOCKLarge Group Fish FeatureOUT OF STOCK$70.00
SIDES
Dessert
- Strawberry Cake$10.00
- S'mores Jar
chocolate cremeaux, graham cracker crumble, toasted fluff$10.00
- Affogato$8.00