Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
FOOD
Need Utensils or Condiments?
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- The Wedge$9.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
- Jax Caesar Salad$13.00
[GLUTEN FREE w/o croutons] crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
- Fennel & Pear Salad$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo$8.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- Seafood Chowder$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- Fried Town Dock Calarmari$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- Burrata$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
- Steamed Pei Mussels$21.00
*gf* choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
- Blackened Mexican Shrimp$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- Steak Tartare$19.00
3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough
- Smoked Tuna Dip$16.00
crudités vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
- Chargrilled Oysters$24.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
- Roasted Heirloom Baby Carrots$12.00
*gf/v* black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crema
- Fried Oyster$4.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- Peel N' Eat Shrimp$7.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- 1/2lb Snow$27.50
- 1lb Snow$55.00
1 pound
- 1/2# Dungeness$32.00
- 1 lb Dungeness$64.00
- 1/2lb King$49.00
- 1 lb King$98.00
- Iisraeli Osetra Caviar$150.00
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish
- Paddle Fish Roe$50.00
small grain, buttery, briny
- Whitefish Roe$30.00
small grain, clean, sweet
ENTREES
- Seared New England Scallops$42.00
gf soy braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celeriac, pine bud syrup
- Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- North Carolina Catfish$26.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- NY Strip$47.00
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter
- Niman Ranch Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- Single Scallop*$4.50
- Seafood Salad$30.00
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- Yellowfin Tuna$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- Salad of the Sea$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
- Lobster Maltagliati$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage
SIDES
Dessert
50% OFF WINE WEEKDAYS
RED
WHITE
- BTB CORAL DO MAR ALBARINO$35.00
- BTB CLOU DU PIN BORDEAUX$30.00
- BTB SANDHI CHARD$42.00
- BTB HESS SELECT CHARD$25.00
- BTB SAUVION CHENIN BLANC$35.00
- BTB G. BUNDSCHU GEWURZTRAMINER$42.00
- BTB BIOKULT GRUNER VELTLINER$25.00
- BTB SOURGAL MOSCSTO D'ASTI$36.00
- BTB CALDARO PINOT GRIGIO$30.00
- BTB HEINZ EIFEL RIESLING$30.00
- BTB CAKEBREAD SAUV BLANC$45.00