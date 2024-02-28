Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
FOOD
Need Utensils or Condiments?
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- The Wedge$9.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
- Jax Caesar Salad$13.00
[GLUTEN FREE w/o croutons] crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
- Chopped Salad$14.00
- Oyster Sampler$36.00
- Fried Oysters$18.00
- Baked Oysters$4.50
- Raw Deluxe Oysters$5.50
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo$8.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- Seafood Chowder$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- Fried Town Dock Calarmari$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
- Steamed Pei Mussels$21.00
*gf* choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
- Smoked Salmon Dip$15.00
crudités vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
- Shrimp and Corn Fritters$10.00
- "Cocktail" Shrimp$17.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- Peel N' Eat Shrimp$7.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- 1/2lb Snow$27.50
- 1lb Snow$55.00
1 pound
- 1/2# Dungeness$32.00
- 1 lb Dungeness$64.00
- 1/2lb King$49.00
- 1 lb King$98.00
- Iisraeli Osetra Caviar$150.00
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish
- Paddle Fish Roe$50.00
small grain, buttery, briny
- Whitefish Roe$30.00
small grain, clean, sweet
ENTREES
- Seared New England Scallops$42.00
gf soy braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celeriac, pine bud syrup
- North Carolina Catfish$27.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- NY Strip$48.00
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$34.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- Yellowfin Tuna$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- Buttered Lobster Cacio E Pepe$29.00
- Shrimp and Roasted Squash Campanelle$26.00
- Cauliflower Risotto$21.00
- Peppercorn Crusted Ahi Tuna$39.00
- Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- Poboy$19.00
- Niman Ranch Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- Dinner Fish Sandwich$21.00
Dinner Fish Sandwich
SIDES
Dessert
50% OFF WINE WEEKDAYS
RED
WHITE
- BTB CORAL DO MAR ALBARINO$35.00
- BTB CLOU DU PIN BORDEAUX$30.00
- BTB SANDHI CHARD$42.00
- BTB HESS SELECT CHARD$25.00
- BTB SAUVION CHENIN BLANC$35.00
- BTB G. BUNDSCHU GEWURZTRAMINER$42.00
- BTB BIOKULT GRUNER VELTLINER$25.00
- BTB SOURGAL MOSCSTO D'ASTI$36.00
- BTB CALDARO PINOT GRIGIO$30.00
- BTB HEINZ EIFEL RIESLING$30.00
- BTB CAKEBREAD SAUV BLANC$45.00