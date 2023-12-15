Jax Fish House - LoDo
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
- THE LURE$45.00
¼ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, smoked tuna dip, anchovy stuffed olives
- THE HOOK$85.00
½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab
- THE LINE$135.00
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, 2 langoustines
- THE SINKER$205.00
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, ½# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines
- SIDE Crudités
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY Shucked$18.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY Shucked$26.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH Shucked$38.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY Shucked$44.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$10.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- SNOW CRAB$28.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- DUNGENESS CRAB$32.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- ALASKAN KING CRAB$49.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
ENTREES
- BREAD SERVICE
warm ciabatta, bread seasoning, extra virgin olive oil
- SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$43.00
root vegetable hash, andouille sausage, pickled red onion, frisee, fennel soubise
- GREENHEAD LOBSTER CO. MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, choice of side
- HAWAIIAN MAHI MAHI$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$27.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- GRILLED NEW YORK STRIP$49.00
arugula, red wine butter, french fries
- NIMAN RANCH BURGER$20.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
- ROASTED SQUASH & QUINOA$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$33.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- YELLOWFIN TUNA$44.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- SALAD OF THE SEA$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
- LOBSTER MALTAGLIATI$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage
- Ono$36.00