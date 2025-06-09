We look forward to seeing you at JAX LoDo!
Jax Fish House - LoDo
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
Lure
¼ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, smoked tuna dip, anchovy stuffed olives$49.00
Hook
½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab$85.00
Line
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, 2 langoustines$135.00
Sinker
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, ½# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines$235.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$38.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$44.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$10.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Dungeness Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$32.00
Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$76.00
ENTREES
Blue Crab Cacio E Pepe
pecorino romano, grana padano, lemon, butter, chives$35.00
Grilled Pork Chop
frenched berkshire 12 oz pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, honey bourbon glazed carrots$45.00
Grilled Salmon
blackened salmon, smoked red beans and rice, tempura scallions, a colorado corn, poblano, and onion chow chow$35.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
Herb dressing, butter split roll$38.00
Mushroom Risotto
grana padano, hazel dell mushrooms, mushroom shoyu, nori, mint$22.00
Niman Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, house mustard$24.00
Mississippi Catfish
Crispy Anson Mill grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$30.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
fingerling potatoes, asparagus, frisse, horseradish crema, sweet onion jam$47.00
Scallops
seared new england sea scallops, parsnip puree, roasted sunchokes, roasted acorn squash, braised beets, guanciale, chili beet reduction, squash chips$44.00
DESSERT
Lunch
LUNCH SALADS
Nicoise Salad
seared ahi tuna, haricot vert, cucumber, olive, frisée, lettuce blend, potato, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, fennel vinaigrette$21.00
Little Gems Caesar Salad
Creamy whole grain mustard dressing, lemon, grana padano croutons$15.00
Charred Salmon Salad
summer greens, cucumber, avocado, hard cooked egg, toasted pepitas, baked lemon vinaigrette and green goddess aioli$19.00
B.L.T Salad
Roma crunch, crispy bacon, Point Reyes blue, tomato, onion ranch$11.00
BOWLS
VEGETABLES AND COUS COUSE
asparagus, tomato, confit peppers, arugula, chermoula$16.00
NOODLE BOWL
grilled squid, chilled rice noodles, greens, carrots, tomatoes,charred shishitos, nuoc cham$18.00
Blue Crab Gazpacho
blue crab, brioche, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, cracked pepper$9.00
BRINED CHICKEN THIGH
sticky rice, honey gochujang, local mushrooms, cabbage, cucumber$17.00
HANDHELDS
Baja Fish Tacos
Fried or grilled cod, crunchy cabbage, aji amarillo crema, macha$17.00
Soft Shell Crab
Yuzu kosho aioli, bread and butter cucumbers$21.00
Niman Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, house mustard$18.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
Herb dressing, butter split roll$32.00
BLT
ciabatta, pepper bacon, roma lettuce, tomato slices, goddess aioli$17.00
PLATES
Seafood Chowder
Made to order—mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onion, grilled bread$25.00
Mississippi Catfish
Crispy Anson Mill grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$27.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
fingerling potatoes, asparagus, frisse, horseradish crema, sweet onion jam$38.00
BRINED CHICKEN THIGH
