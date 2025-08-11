We look forward to seeing you at JAX LoDo!
Jax Fish House - LoDo
OYSTERS
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
Hook
½ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, anchovy stuffed olives, 6 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, ½ lb Dungeness crab$85.00
Line
½ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax, 6 west coast oysters, ½ lb Dungeness crab, ½ lb snow crab, anchovy stuffed olives$135.00
Lure
½ lb snow crab, ¼ lb peel n’ eats, 6 crackerjax, anchovy stuffed olives$49.00
Sinker
1 lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax, 6 west coast oysters, ½ lb king crab, 1 lb Dungeness crab$235.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$44.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$10.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00
Dungeness Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$34.00
Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$85.00
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
AHI Tuna Poke*
crispy rice cake, salted cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, jalapeño, sriracha aioli - (GF)$23.00
Crab Fried Rice
jumbo lump crab, ginger, shoyu caramel, ponzu, kimchi - (GF)$22.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
ginger ponzu, crispy shallots, chili crunch, cotija cheese$16.00
Fish House Chopped Salad
romaine/iceberg, bacon, blue cheese, chives, ranch dressing$11.00
Fried New England Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$21.00
Jax Caesar Salad
little gems, croutons, mustard dressing, grana padano$15.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$27.00
Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
shrimp, andouille sausage, rice$10.00
Nicoise Tuna Salad
seared Ahi tuna, vegetables, hard-cooked egg, fennel vinaigrette$23.00
Seafood Chowder
mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, vegetables, bacon$27.00
Shrimp Ceviche
Yuzu mignonette, cucumber, radish, chile crunch, cotija cheese$16.00
Steamed PEI Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$23.00
ENTREES
Blue Crab Cacio E Pepe
pecorino romano, grana padano, lemon, butter, chives$35.00
Grilled Pork Chop
frenched berkshire 12 oz pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, honey bourbon glazed carrots$45.00
Grilled Salmon
chermoula, confit peppers and sundried tomatoes, couscous, arugula, kalamata olives$35.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
Herb dressing, butter split roll$38.00
Mushroom Risotto
grana padano, hazel dell mushrooms, mushroom shoyu, nori, mint$22.00
Niman Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, house mustard$24.00
Mississippi Catfish
Crispy Anson Mill grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$25.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
fingerling potatoes, asparagus, frisse, horseradish crema, sweet onion jam$47.00
Scallops
seared new england sea scallops, parsnip puree, roasted sunchokes, roasted acorn squash, braised beets, guanciale, chili beet reduction, squash chips$44.00
DESSERT
Chocolate Cake
chocolate pudding buttercream, vanilla, almond streusel, cherry ice cream$12.00
Key Lime Tart
candied coconut, lime chantilly, mint$12.00
Raspberry Sorbet & Cream
Whipped yogurt, berries, sunflower streusel$11.00
Scoop Ice Cream
chocolate, vanilla, or rotating seasonal$4.00
Warm Cookie & Ice Cream
house-made chocolate chip cookie, choice of ice cream$7.00