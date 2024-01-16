Jax Fish House - LoDo
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
- Lure
¼ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, smoked tuna dip, anchovy stuffed olives$45.00
- Hook
½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab$85.00
- Line
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, 2 langoustines$135.00
- Sinker
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, ½# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines$205.00
- Side Crudités
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$38.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$44.00
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$10.00+
- Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00+
- Dungeness Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$32.00+
- Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$49.00+
- Shrimp Cocktail$25.00
- Lobster$40.00+
ENTREES
- OUT OF STOCKPan Seared HalibutOUT OF STOCK$45.00
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$35.00
- Scallops$40.00
- Lobster Roll
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, choice of side$32.00
- Buttered Lobster Cacio E Pepe$35.00
- Peppercorn Crusted Ahi Tuna$44.00
- North Carolina Catfish
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$27.00
- Surf and Turf$65.00
- Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries$20.00
- Tempura Trumpet Mushrooms$22.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 1OUT OF STOCK$40.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$70.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 3OUT OF STOCK$25.00
Tempura Trumpet Mushrooms
DESSERT
- Seasonal Cobbler$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKCheesecakeOUT OF STOCK$10.00
- Key Lime Tart
candied coconut, spiced rum syrup, chantilly$10.00
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
pistachio, colorado cherries$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKDessert Feature 1OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKDessert Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKDessert Feature 3OUT OF STOCK$10.00