Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Need Utensils or Condiments?
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) East Coast$18.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) West Coast$26.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) East Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) West Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$7.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- DUNGENESS CRAB$32.00+
- KING CRAB$50.00+
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- THE WEDGE$9.00
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue, tomato, ranch
- JAX CAESAR SALAD$13.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
- FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$24.00+
creole butter, grana padano
- LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO$8.00+
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$26.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- STEAMED PEI MUSSELS$21.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- WHITEFISH ROE$30.00Out of stock
small grain, clean, sweet
- SMOKED TUNA DIP$16.00
crudites vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
- BURRATA$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- FENNEL & PEAR SALAD$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- BLACKENED MEXICAN SHRIMP$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- AHI TUNA POKE$18.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
- App Special$20.00
App Special
ENTREES
- NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$26.00
blackened or grilled catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- GRILLED NY STRIP$47.00
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter
- SCALLOPS$43.00
CORN MAQUE CHOUX, FRISEE, BACON SHERRY VINAIGRETTE
- ROASTED SQUASH & QUINOA$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- HAWAIIAN MAHI MAHI$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- YELLOWFIN TUNA$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- SALAD OF THE SEA$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
- LOBSTER MALTAGLIATI$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage