Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- OUT OF STOCK(6) Oysters - East Coast
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonetteOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$7.00+
- Dungeness Crab$32.00+
- Alaskan King Crab$50.00+
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- The Wedge
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue, tomato, ranch$9.00
- Jax Caesar Salad
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano$13.00
- Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$18.00
- Chargrilled Oysters
creole butter, grana padano$24.00+
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage$8.00+
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$26.00
- Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$21.00
- Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra$23.00
- OUT OF STOCKWhitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweetOUT OF STOCK$30.00
- Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu$19.00
- Cocktail Shrimp
tomato garlic puree, jax mustard, lemon gelee, fresh horseradish$17.00
- Miso Glazed Octopus$18.00
- Lobster Deviled Egg
pickled mustard seed, lobster knuckle claw and tail meat, scallions$3.50
- Poke Tacos
fried wonton shell, avocado, shallot, sesame seed, jax dynamite sauce, black garlic shoyu, ginger ponzu$16.00
- Crab Cheese Wonton Dip
cream cheese, house made sweet & sour, wonton chips, chive$8.50
- Mountain Ave Salad
baby spinach, arugula, fresh strawberries, house candied walnuts, manchego, balsamic vinaigrette$16.00
- App Feature 1$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKApp Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$18.00
ENTREES
- Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$18.00
- North Carolina Catfish
blackened or grilled catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$27.00
- Lobster Roll
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries$31.00
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon
polenta cakes, arugula and sweet onion salad, agrumato oil, red wine reduction$32.00
- Spring Succotash
poblano & bell peppers, chefs mushroom blend, garlic, roasted sweet potatoes, haricot verts, black garlic shoyu$21.00
- Seared Halibut
haricot verts, blister heirloom cherry tomatoes, scallion. shallots, sherry butter sauce$40.00
- Lobster De Cacio Pepe
claw, knuckle & tail lobster, spaghettini, olive oil pecorino, grana padano, lemon juice$32.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeppercorn Crusted Tuna
roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, sweet onion jam, horseradish cremaOUT OF STOCK$39.00
- Ribeye
roasted fingerling potatoes, mushroom aioli, Black Garlic Shoyu$45.00
- Entree Feature 1$42.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$38.00
- Scallops
mushroom risotto, macadamia nut pesto, chili oil$39.00
- Crab Crusted Ono
succotash, house made hushpuppy, roasted poblano crema$41.00
DESSERT
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$10.00
- Scoop of Gelato Boy - Vanilla$4.00
- Chocolate Truffles
house made grenache, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, fresh berries$9.00
- Cheesecake
seasonal berry topping$10.00
- FlufferNutter Banana Pudding
peanut butter caramel, vanilla wafer, marshmallow fluff$12.00
- Dessert Feature 1$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKDessert Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$10.00
