Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$7.00+
- Dungeness Crab$32.00+
- Alaskan King Crab$50.00+
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- The Wedge
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue, tomato, ranch$9.00
- Jax Caesar Salad
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano$13.00
- Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$18.00
- Chargrilled Oysters
creole butter, grana padano$24.00+
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage$8.00+
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$26.00
- Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$21.00
- Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra$23.00
- Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$30.00
- Smoked Tuna Dip
crudites vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers$16.00
- Burrata
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio$16.00
- Fennel & Pear Salad
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing$14.00
- Blackened Mexican Shrimp
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos$21.00
- Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu$19.00
ENTREES
- Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$18.00
- North Carolina Catfish
blackened or grilled catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$27.00
- Lobster Roll
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries$31.00
- Grilled NY Strip
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter$48.00
- Scallops
CORN MAQUE CHOUX, FRISEE, BACON SHERRY VINAIGRETTE$42.00
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion$21.00
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt$38.00
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple$32.00
- Yellowfin Tuna
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas$43.00
- Salad Of The Sea
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette$30.00
- Lobster Maltagliati
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage$35.00
