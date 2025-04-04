Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Need Utensils or Condiments?
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00OUT OF STOCK
(6) Oysters - West Coast
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00OUT OF STOCK
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00OUT OF STOCK
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00OUT OF STOCK
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$7.00
Dungeness Crab$32.00
Alaskan King Crab$65.00
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
Kalera Greens Wedge
kalera krunch, crispy bacon, point reyes blue, tomato, ranch$10.00
Jax Caesar Salad
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano$14.00
Glass Noodle Salad
Vermicelli, carrots, cucumber, red onion, fresno chili, macadamia nut, lotus root, crispy leeks, nauc cham dressing. Allergens: Fish, Nuts, Gluten (CC fried leeks and lotus)$14.00
Pesto Tuna
Sliced peppercorn Ahi, macadamia nut pesto, goat cheese crema, balsamic, crispy leeks Allergens: Fish, Nuts, Dairy, Gluten (CC fried leeks)$19.00
Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$21.00
Chargrilled Oysters
creole butter, grana padano$25.00
Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage$9.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$26.00
Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$22.00
Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra$24.00
Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$30.00
Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu$19.00
Crab Cheese Wonton Dip
cream cheese, house made sweet & sour, wonton chips, chive$11.00
Lobster Deviled Egg
pickled mustard seed, lobster knuckle claw and tail meat, scallions$4.50
Shrimp Toast
fresno chili, ginger, garlic, tamari, mirin, chive, sesame seed, sunflower seed, dynamite sauce$14.00
Lobster Bisque
cream, ginger, tarragon, chili oil, chive$16.00
App Feature 1$16.00OUT OF STOCK
App Feature 2$16.00OUT OF STOCK
ENTREES
Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$18.00
North Carolina Catfish
blackened or grilled catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$29.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries$36.00
Swordfish
haricot verts, blister heirloom cherry tomatoes, scallion. shallots, sherry butter sauce$43.00
Blue Crab Cacio e Pepe
spaghettini, grana padano, chives, brown butter crumbs$36.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, sweet onion jam, horseradish crema$44.00
Ribeye
roasted fingerling potatoes, mushroom aioli, Black Garlic Shoyu$45.00
Entree Feature 1$40.00
Entree Feature 2$38.00OUT OF STOCK
Scallops
mushroom risotto, macadamia nut pesto, chili oil$44.00
Basil Fried Rice
jasmin rice, asparagus, vegan kimchi, basil, ginger, bell pepper, garlic, scallion, chili oil, black garlic shoyu Allergies Onion, Soy$26.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi
creamy polenta, fried brussel sprouts, bacon, balsamic reduction, calibrian chili butter Allergies - Gluten, Pork, Onion, Dairy$39.00
Miso Salmon
asparagus, basil fried rice, black garlic shoyu, chili oil Allergies Onion, Soy$38.00
SIDES
DESSERT
Jax Sorbet
Rotating house made fresh fruit sorbet$9.00
Scoop of Gelato Boy - Vanilla$4.00
Chocolate Truffles
house made grenache, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, fresh berries$10.00
Cheesecake
seasonal berry topping$11.00
FlufferNutter Banana Pudding
peanut butter caramel, vanilla wafer, marshmallow fluff$11.00
Dessert Feature 1$10.00
Dessert Feature 2$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Glass Noodle Salad
Vermicelli, carrots, cucumber, red onion, fresno chili, macadamia nut, lotus root, crispy leeks, nauc cham dressing. Allergens: Fish, Nuts, Gluten (CC fried leeks and lotus)