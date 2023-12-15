Jax Fish House - Glendale
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- NEW ENGLAND CALAMARI$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- STEAMED PEI MUSSELS$21.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$24.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$5.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
- JAX CAESAR SALAD$13.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
- THE WEDGE$9.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
- LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO$8.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- ROASTED HEIRLOOM BABY CARROTS$12.00
black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crema
- HOT OYSTER SPECIAL$5.00
- STEAK TARTARE$18.00
Dijon crema, grana, sorrel, 3 fried oysters, grilled sourdough
- SMOKED TUNA DIP$16.00
crudite vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
- BURRATA$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- FENNEL & PEAR SALAD$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- BLACKENED MEXICAN SHRIMP$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- AHI TUNA POKE$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY$18.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY$30.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH$25.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- KING CRAB$55.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- SNOW CRAB$28.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- DUNGENESS CRAB$32.00+
- PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$14.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- CRAB TRIO$140.00Out of stock
- PADDLEFISH$50.00
small grain, buttery, briny
- OSETRA$150.00
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish
- WHITEFISH ROE$30.00
small grain, clean, sweet
ENTREES
- GRILLED NY STRIP$48.00
sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$31.00
greenhead lobster co. Maine lobster, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, jax french fries
- NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$27.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$42.00
- LOBSTER MALTAGLIATI$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage
- ROASTED SQUASH & QUINOA$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- HAWAIIAN MAHI MAHI$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- YELLOWFIN TUNA$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas