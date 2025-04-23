Jax Fish House - Glendale
FOOD
Need Utensils or Condiments?
SPECIALS
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, pickled butternut squash, fried macha egg, ginger ponzu$19.00
Bacon Fat Confit Octopus
bacon-plum mostarda, tater tots, tarragon aioli, saba$22.00
Beets & Burrata Salad
roasted mixed beets, orange tarragon vinaigrette, sikil pak, roasted brussels sprouts, honeycomb$18.00
Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$21.00
Chargrilled Oysters
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb$5.00
Cocktail Shrimp
mustard sauce, lemon gel, tomato, horseradish$17.00
Crab Cheese Wonton Dip
crab cheese filling, red pepper sweet and sour, crispy wonton chips$18.00
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts
huli huli sauce, sunchoke crisp$15.00
Crispy Shishitos$15.00
Hot Onion Dip
cippolini onion, 3 cheese blend, saba, brown butter crumb, grilled brioche$17.00
Jax Caesar Salad
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons$14.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$26.00
Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions$9.00
Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra$24.00
Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$23.00
B.L.T Salad
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch$10.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$30.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$25.00
Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$76.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00
Dungeness Crab$32.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$15.00
Crab Trio$140.00OUT OF STOCK
Osetra Caviar
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish$155.00OUT OF STOCK
Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$30.00
Bowfin$60.00
Stone Crab Claw (x1)$17.00OUT OF STOCK
ENTREES
Blue Crab Cacio E Pepe
spaghettini, pecorino, chive, brown butter crumb$34.00
Braised Short Rib
horseradish whipped potatoes, ginger-honey glazed carrots, maitake mushroom demiglaze$30.00
Grilled Norwegian Salmon
Tabbouleh, Peruvian peppers, chermoula vinaigrette, tzatziki, and Kalamata olive crumble$32.00
Grilled NY Strip
crispy garlic tater tots, Chinese long beans, charred shishito aioli, smoked shoyu reduction$49.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, jax french fries$35.00
Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$19.00
North Carolina Catfish
blackened or fried catfish, hushpuppies, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$29.00
Pan Seared Halibut
With charred carrot, grilled trumpet mushrooms, fried artichoke hearts, pecorino cheese crisp, and pea puree$42.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
roasted potato, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam$44.00
Scallops
butternut squash gnocchi, baby squash, charred radish, cherry smoked red pepper gastrique, sunchoke soubise$43.00
Wild Mushroom Risotto
fresh wild mushroom, pistachio pistou, mushroom shoyu, grana padano$25.00
SIDES
DESSERT
APRES PATIO
