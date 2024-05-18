Jax Fish House - Glendale
FOOD
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$18.00
- Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$21.00
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$26.00
- Chargrilled Oysters
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb$5.00+
- Jax Caesar Salad
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons$13.00
- The Wedge
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch$9.00
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions$8.00+
- Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra$23.00
- Burrata Panzanella
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio$17.00
- Fennel & Pear Salad
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing$14.00
- Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu$19.00
- Cocktail Shrimp
mustard sauce, lemon gel, tomato, horseradish$17.00
- Crab Cheese Wonton Dip
crab cheese filling, red pepper sweet and sour, crispy wonton chips$17.00
- Jamaican Jerk Octopus$21.00
- OUT OF STOCKApp Feature 1OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKApp Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKCold Oyster FeatureOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Hot Oyster Feature$3.89
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$30.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$25.00
- Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$55.00+
- Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00+
- Dungeness Crab$32.00+
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$14.00+
- OUT OF STOCKCrab TrioOUT OF STOCK$140.00
- OUT OF STOCKOsetra Caviar
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finishOUT OF STOCK$150.00
- Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$30.00
- Bowfin$60.00
ENTREES
- Grilled NY Strip
sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter$48.00
- Lobster Roll
greenhead lobster co. Maine lobster, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, jax french fries$31.00
- Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$18.00
- North Carolina Catfish
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$27.00
- Scallops$42.00
- Halibut$40.00
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple$32.00
- Grilled Swordfish$34.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice$21.00
- Lobster Cacio E Pepe
spaghettini, pecorino, chive, brown butter crumb$32.00
- Peppercorn Tuna
roasted potato, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam$43.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 1OUT OF STOCK$39.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$30.00
Kimchi Fried Rice
SIDES
