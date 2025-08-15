Jax Fish House - Glendale
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, blistered shishito peppers, fried macha egg, ginger ponzu$19.00
Burrata Fattoush
Burrata Fattoush- grilled pita bread, fennel pollen vinaigrette, dandelion greens, snap peas, asparagus, radish$18.00
Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$21.00
Chargrilled Oysters
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb$5.00
Clam Flatbread$19.00
Shrimp Cocktail
cocktail sauce & lemon$17.00
Crab Cheese Wonton Dip
crab cheese filling, red pepper sweet and sour, crispy wonton chips$18.00
Crispy Shishitos$15.00
Hot Onion Dip
cippolini onion, 3 cheese blend, saba, brown butter crumb, grilled brioche$17.00
Jax Caesar Salad
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons$14.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts$26.00
Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions$9.00
Seafood Chowder
Made-to-order mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onion, grilled bread$24.00
Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$21.00
Jax House Chopped Salad
Roma crunch, crispy bacon, Point Reyes blue, tomato, onion ranch$10.00
Lobster Deviled Eggs
Bacon, pickled mustard seed$3.50
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$29.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$30.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$25.00
Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$79.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00
Dungeness Crab$32.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$15.00
Crab Trio$140.00OUT OF STOCK
Osetra Caviar
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish$155.00
Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$30.00
Paddlefish Roe$85.00
ENTREES
Blue Crab Cacio E Pepe
spaghettini, pecorino, chive, brown butter crumb$34.00
Braised Short Rib
horseradish whipped potatoes, ginger-honey glazed carrots, maitake mushroom demiglaze$30.00
Grilled Norwegian Salmon
Tabbouleh, Peruvian peppers, chermoula vinaigrette, tzatziki, and Kalamata olive crumble$32.00
Grilled NY Strip
crispy garlic tater tots, asparagus, charred shishito aioli, smoked shoyu reduction$49.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
Herb dressing, butter split roll$35.00
Niman Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, house mustard$19.00
North Carolina Catfish
hushpuppies, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$29.00
Pan Seared Halibut
With charred carrot, grilled trumpet mushrooms, fried artichoke hearts, pecorino cheese crisp, and pea puree$42.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
roasted potato, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam$44.00
Scallops
roasted garlic gnocchi, baby squash, charred radish, corn soubise, smoked palisade peach gastrique$43.00
Wild Mushroom Risotto
fresh wild mushroom, pistachio pistou, mushroom shoyu, grana padano$25.00
