Jax Fish House - Boulder
Complimentary Additions
- Please add utensils to my order
- Please add ketchup to my order
Please add utensils to my order
RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS
- The Lure$45.00
1/2 lb snow crab, 1/4 lb peel n' eat shrimp, smoked tuna dip, anchovy olives
- The Hook$85.00
1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab, 1/2# dungeness crab, anchovy stuffed olives
- The Line Sampler$135.00
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# dungeness crab, 1/2# snow crab, 2 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives
- The Sinker$205.00
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- Steak Tartare$20.00
3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, egg, fish(worcetershire)
- Smoked Tuna Dip$16.00
crudites vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers Contains: dairy, gluten
- Roasted Heirloom Baby Carrots$12.00
black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn creama Contains: sesame
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, egg, fish(worcestershire)
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo$8.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, pork
- Jax Caesar Salad$13.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons Contains: dairy, egg, gluten, fish(worcestershire)
- The Wedge$9.00
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch Contains: dairy, pork, egg, fish(worcestershire)
- Fried Town Dock Calamari$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli Contains: shellfish, gluten, egg
- Steamed Pei Mussels$21.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough Green Curry Contains: shellfish, soy, gluten, coconut Chardonnay Garlic Contains: shellfish, dairy
- Seafood Chowder$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, pork
- Burrata$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio Contains: gluten, nut, dairy, egg
- Fennel & Pear Salad$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing Conatins: dairy
- Blackened Mexican Shrimp$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos Contains: shellfish, dairy, pork, sesame
- Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu Contains: soy, sesame
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty$20.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury$24.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich$26.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury$30.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp$14.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Alaskan King Crab$49.00+
1# king crab, lemon, drawn butter
- Snow Crab$27.50+
1# snow crab, lemon, drawn butter
- Dungeness Crab$33.00+
Dungeness Cluster
- Crab Trio$110.00
1/2lb Alaskan King, 1/2lb Alaskan Snow, 1/2lb Dungeness
- Langoustine$8.00
ENTREES
- Greenhead Lobster Co. Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg
- Niman Ranch Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jax mustard, french fries Contains: dairy, egg, gluten, fish(worcestershire)
- North Carolina Catfish$26.00
blackend or fried - crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter Contains: dairy, pork
- NY Strip$48.00
garlic fries, red wine butter, arugula Contains: dairy, gluten
- Seared New England Scallops$42.00
corn maque choux, frisee, bacon sherry vinaigrette Contains: shellfish, dairy, pork, gluten
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion Allergens: none
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt Contains: dairy
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$32.00
roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple Contains: dairy
- Yellowfin Tuna$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas Contains: sesame, gluten, soy
- Lobster Maltagliati$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy
- Salad of the Sea$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette Contains: shellfish, gluten
- Cioppino$49.00Out of stock
dungeness crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid, tomato-fennel broth, grilled sourdough bread, sweet garlic puree Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten
SIDES
- Bacon Fat Cornbread$8.00
maple butter Contains: gluten, dairy, pork, egg
- French Fries$8.00
house seasoning, ketchup
- Pork Belly Braised Collards$8.00
collards, bacon, onion Contains: dairy, pork
- Tater Tots$8.00
potato, garlic puree, creme fraiche, black garlic cream Contains: dairy
- Side Blini$3.00
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
tofu, fried lotus root, chile thread, scallion curls, lemon Contains: fish, gluten, soy
DESSERT
- Key Lime Tart$10.00
chantilly, candied coconut, spiced rum syrup, key lime, graham crust, whipped cream Conatins: dairy, gluten, egg
- Scoop of Gelato Boy$4.00
- S'mores Jar$10.00
chocolate cremeaux, graham cracker crumble, toasted fluff Contains: dairy, egg, gluten
- Seasonal Crisp$10.00Out of stock
Fruit in season, oat- brown sugar crisp, vanilla gelato Contains: dairy, alcohol
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$10.00
chocolate cake, colorado cherries & syrup, pistachios, powdered sugar, chocolate curls Contains: dairy, egg, nut