Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
LUNCH
RAW BAR
Hook
1/2 # peel and eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1/2 # snow crab, 1/2 # dungeness crab, anchovy stuffed olives$85.00
Lure
1/2 pound snow crab, 1/4 pound peel n eats, 3 crackerjax, anchovy stuffed olives$45.00
Tejon
2 cracker jax, 2 chargrilled, 2 lobster deviled eggs, peel n’ eat shrimp$26.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$14.00
STARTERS
Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions$7.00
Calamari
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli$16.00
Chargrilled Oyster-single
creole butter, grana padano$4.50
Cocktail Shrimp
mustard sauce, lemon, tomato, horseradish$15.00
Lobster Deviled Eggs
(3), pickled mustard seed, scallion$12.00
Hushpuppies
jalapeno, fontina, red pepper sauce$8.00
LUNCH SPECIALTIES
Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, okra$20.00
Little Gems Caesar Salad
[GLUTEN FREE w/o croutons] crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons$10.00
Kalera Greens
*gf* krunch, pepper bacon, point reyes blue cheese, tomato, chives, onion ranch$9.00
Nicoise Tuna Salad
seared ahi tuna, butter lettuce, frisee, haricot vert, cucumber, olive, potato, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, fennel vinaigrette$22.00
Charred Salmon Salad
charred, chopped and chilled salmon, greens, cucumber, egg, avocado, pepitas, baked lemon vinaigrette, green goddess aioli$20.00
Fish Sandwich
cod, lettuce, tartar, brioche bun, fries$18.00
Blackened Catfish Sandwich
pickles, house remoulade, fries$15.00
Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$16.00
Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich
buttermilk brined thigh, green goddess aioli, pickles, hot honey, fries$15.00
Ahi Tuna Poke
*gf | df* sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu, serrano$20.00
Gulf Shrimp Cacio E Pepe
spaghettini, grana padano, chives, brown butter crumbs$19.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh Bowl
honey gochujang, miso-sesame mushrooms, smashed cucumber, cabbage$17.00
SIDES
DINNER
Need Utensils or Condiments?
RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS
Line
1/2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# dungeness, 1/2# snow crab, 2 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives$135.00
Sinker
1# peel and eat shrimp, 6 east coast oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 3 langoustines, 1/2# king crab, 1# dungeness, anchovy stuffed olives$235.00
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
Oyster Sampler
2 fried, 2 chargrilled, 2 raw, 2 baked$29.00
Fried Oysters
breaded and fried, tartar sauce$18.00
Baked Oysters
*gf* bacon, shallot, fontina, spinach, bread crumb$5.00
Raw Deluxe Oysters
*gf* crème fraiche, chives, paddlefish caviar$6.00
Steamed Pei Mussels
*gf* choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough$21.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon$26.00
Fisherman's Raclette
crudités vegetables, crackers$19.00
Salad of the Sea*
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette$26.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
1/2lb Snow$27.50
1lb Snow
1 pound$55.00
1/2# Dungeness$32.00
1 lb Dungeness$64.00
1/2lb King$76.00
1 lb King$126.00
Osetra Caviar
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish$155.00
Paddlefish Roe
small grain, buttery, briny$50.00
Whitefish Roe
small grain, clean, sweet$33.00OUT OF STOCK
ENTREES
Grilled NY Strip
12 oz, smashed yukon potatoes, bacon, chives, merlot-portabella jus$48.00
North Carolina Catfish
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$28.00
New England Sea Scallops
cipollini onions, bacon, frisee, fennel soubise$41.00
Everything Crusted Salmon
spring peas, dill crema, roasted garlic tater tots, asparagus$37.00
Blue Crab Cacio E Pepe
blue crab, spaghettini, grana padano, chives, brown butter crumbles$32.00
Cauliflower Risotto
*gf* beech mushroom, asparagus, grana padano$21.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
roasted potato, haricot vert, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam$45.00
Mahi Mahi$40.00
Lobster Roll
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries$33.00
Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side$18.00
Fish Sandwich
cod, lettuce, tartar, brioche bun, fries$21.00
SIDES
Anchovies Stuffed Olives$3.00
Bacon Fat Cornbread$9.00
Collards
[GLUTEN FREE]$9.00
Crispy Potatoes & Asparagus
[DAIRY FREE]$9.00
French Fries
[VEGAN]$8.00
Hasselback Potato
fontina, grana padano, creme fraiche, chives$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Heirloom Carrots$9.90
Hushpuppies
jalapeno, fontina, red pepper sauce$9.00
Miso Sesame Mushrooms
[DAIRY FREE]$10.00
Side Blini’s$6.00
