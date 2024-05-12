Jax Fish House - Boulder
Featured Items
RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS
- Lure
1/2 lb snow crab, 1/4 lb peel n' eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax oysters, anchovy stuffed olives$45.00
- Hook
1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab, 1/2# dungeness crab, anchovy stuffed olives$85.00
- Line
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# dungeness crab, 1/2# snow crab, 2 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives$135.00
- Sinker
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1/2# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines, anchovy stuffed olives$205.00
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, egg, fish(worcestershire)$26.00
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten, pork$8.00+
- Jax Caesar Salad
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons Contains: dairy, egg, gluten, fish(worcestershire)$13.00
- The Wedge
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch Contains: dairy, pork, egg, fish(worcestershire)$9.00
- Steamed Pei Mussels
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough Green Curry Contains: shellfish, soy, gluten, coconut Chardonnay Garlic Contains: shellfish, dairy$21.00
- Seafood Chowder
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, pork$23.00
- Ahi Tuna Poke
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu Contains: soy, sesame$19.00
- Cocktail Shrimp
jax mustard sauce, horseradish, lemon, tomato, chives$18.00
- Blue Crab Dip
spinach, artichoke, grana padano crisp, chives, house crostini$17.00
- Strawberry Arugula Salad
raspberry poppy seed vinaigrette, goat cheese, candied walnuts, shaved red onion$14.00
- Lobster Deviled Eggs$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKApp Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$17.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$20.00
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$24.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$30.00
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$8.00+
- Alaskan King Crab
1# king crab, lemon, drawn butter$49.00+
- Alaskan Snow Crab
1# snow crab, lemon, drawn butter$27.50+
- Dungeness Crab
Dungeness Cluster$33.00+
- Crab Trio
1/2lb Alaskan King, 1/2lb Alaskan Snow, 1/2lb Dungeness$110.00
- Langoustine$8.00
ENTREES
- Lobster Roll
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg$32.00
- Niman Ranch Burger
lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jax mustard, french fries Contains: dairy, egg, gluten, fish(worcestershire)$18.00
- North Carolina Catfish
blackend or fried - crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter Contains: dairy, pork$27.00
- Grilled NY Strip
smashed yukon potatoes, bacon, chives, merlot-portabella jus$49.00
- Scallops
roasted sunchoke, squash, caramelized spring onion, nduja white bean puree, sundried tomato tapenade$42.00
- Salmon
roasted garlic tater tots, royal trumpet mushroom, fiddlehead fern, charred scallion soubise$39.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeppercorn Crusted Ahi Tuna
crispy potatoes, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam, horseradish cremaOUT OF STOCK$43.00
- Buttered Lobster Cacio E Pepe
spaghettini, grana padano, chives, brown butter crumbs$32.00
- Halibut$46.00
- Risotto$22.00
- OUT OF STOCKCioppino
dungeness crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid, tomato-fennel broth, grilled sourdough bread, sweet garlic puree Contains: shellfish, dairy, glutenOUT OF STOCK$49.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 1OUT OF STOCK$38.00
- OUT OF STOCKEntree Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$25.00
SIDES
DESSERT
- Key Lime Tart
chantilly, candied coconut, spiced rum syrup, key lime, graham crust, whipped cream Conatins: dairy, gluten, egg$10.00
- Scoop of Gelato Boy$4.00
- S'mores Jar
chocolate cremeaux, graham cracker crumble, toasted fluff Contains: dairy, egg, gluten$10.00
- Seasonal Crisp
Fruit in season, oat- brown sugar crisp, vanilla gelato Contains: dairy, alcohol$10.00
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
chocolate cake, colorado cherries & syrup, pistachios, powdered sugar, chocolate curls Contains: dairy, egg, nut$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKDessert Feature 1OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKDessert Feature 2OUT OF STOCK$10.00