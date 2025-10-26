We look forward to seeing you at JAX LoDo!
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver, CO
OYSTERS
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
Lure
½ lb snow crab, ¼ lb peel n’ eats, 6 crackerjax, anchovy stuffed olives$49.00
Hook
½ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, anchovy stuffed olives, 6 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, ½ lb Dungeness crab$85.00
Line
½ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax, 6 west coast oysters, ½ lb Dungeness crab, ½ lb snow crab, anchovy stuffed olives$111.00
Sinker
1 lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax, 6 west coast oysters, ½ lb king crab, 1 lb Dungeness crab$224.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$44.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$10.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00
Dungeness Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$34.00
Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$86.00
Blue Point
$5.25
1
Jax Fish House Locations and Hours
Jax Fish House - Boulder
(303) 444-1811
Closed • Opens Monday at 3:30PM
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
(719) 357-4554
Closed • Opens Monday at 4PM
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
(970) 682-2275
Closed • Opens Monday at 3:30PM
Jax Fish House - Glendale
(303) 756-6449
Closed • Opens Monday at 3:30PM
Jax Fish House - LoDo
(303) 292-5767
Closed • Opens Monday at 4PM