Jax Fish House - LoDo
RAW BAR
OYSTERS
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
Hook
½ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, anchovy stuffed olives, 6 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, ½ lb Dungeness crab$85.00
Line
½ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax, 6 west coast oysters, ½ lb Dungeness crab, ½ lb snow crab, anchovy stuffed olives$111.00
Lure
½ lb snow crab, ¼ lb peel n’ eats, 6 crackerjax, anchovy stuffed olives$41.00
Sinker
1 lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 crackerjax, 6 west coast oysters, ½ lb king crab, 1 lb Dungeness crab$224.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$18.00
(6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$26.00
(6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette$44.00
Peel n' Eat Shrimp
1/2 pound or 1 pound$10.00
Alaskan Snow Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$28.00
Dungeness Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$34.00
Alaskan King Crab
1/2 pound or 1 pound$86.00
Lunch
APPETIZERS
Tuna Poke
crispy rice cake, avocado, salted cucumber, jalapeño, sriracha aioli$18.00
Avocado Toast
radish, little tomatoes, miso-tamari aioli, sunflower nori crunch$13.00
Fried Oysters
cornmeal crusted, pickled green tomato tartar$4.00
Lobster & Shrimp Deviled Eggs
with pickled mustard seed and scallions$4.00
LUNCH SALADS
Nicoise Salad
seared ahi tuna, haricot vert, cucumber, olive, frisée, lettuce blend, potato, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, fennel vinaigrette$21.00
Little Gems Caesar Salad
Creamy whole grain mustard dressing, lemon, grana padano croutons$15.00
Fish House Chopped Salad
romaine/iceberg, bacon, blue cheese, chives, ranch dressing$11.00
Charred Salmon Salad
summer greens, cucumber, avocado, hard cooked egg, toasted pepitas, baked lemon vinaigrette and green goddess aioli$19.00
IN A BOWL
NOODLE BOWL
grilled squid, chilled rice noodles, greens, carrots, tomatoes,charred shishitos, nuoc cham$22.00
Blue Crab Gazpacho
blue crab, brioche, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, cracked pepper$9.00
BRINED CHICKEN THIGH
sticky rice, honey gochujang, local mushrooms, cabbage, cucumber$17.00
Seafood Chowder
mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, vegetables, bacon$25.00
ON A PLATE
Baja Fish Tacos
Fried or grilled cod, crunchy cabbage, aji amarillo crema, macha$17.00
Soft Shell Crab
Yuzu kosho aioli, bread and butter cucumbers$22.00
Niman Ranch Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, house mustard$18.00
Lobster And Shrimp Roll
Herb dressing, butter split roll$32.00
BLT
ciabatta, pepper bacon, roma lettuce, tomato slices, goddess aioli$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Mississippi Catfish
Crispy Anson Mill grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter$27.00
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
fingerling potatoes, asparagus, frisse, horseradish crema, sweet onion jam$38.00
DESSERT
Chocolate Cake
chocolate pudding buttercream, vanilla, almond streusel, cherry ice cream$12.00
Key Lime Tart
candied coconut, lime chantilly, mint$12.00
Scoop Ice Cream
chocolate, vanilla, or rotating seasonal$4.00
Raspberry Sorbet & Cream
Whipped yogurt, berries, sunflower streusel$11.00
Warm Cookie & Ice Cream
house-made chocolate chip cookie, choice of ice cream$7.00