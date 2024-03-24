Jax Fish House - LoDo
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
- Lure$45.00
¼ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, smoked tuna dip, anchovy stuffed olives
- Hook$85.00
½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab
- Line$135.00
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, 2 langoustines
- Sinker$205.00
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, ½# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty$18.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury$26.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich$38.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury$44.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp$10.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Alaskan Snow Crab$28.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Dungeness Crab$32.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Alaskan King Crab$49.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Shrimp Cocktail$25.00
ENTREES
- Seared New England Sea Scallops$43.00
root vegetable hash, andouille sausage, pickled red onion, frisee, fennel soubise
- Lobster Roll$32.00
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, choice of side
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- North Carolina Catfish$27.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- Grilled NY Strip$49.00
arugula, red wine butter, french fries
- Niman Ranch Burger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$33.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- Yellowfin Tuna$44.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- Salad Of The Sea$31.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
- Lobster Maltagliati$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage
DESSERT
- Key Lime Tart$10.00
candied coconut, spiced rum syrup, chantilly
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$10.00
pistachio, colorado cherries
- S'mores Jar$10.00
chocolate cremeaux, graham cracker crumble, toasted fluff
- Seasonal Crisp$10.00
Fruit in season, oat- brown sugar crisp, vanilla gelato
