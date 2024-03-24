Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
FOOD
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast$18.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast$26.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp$7.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Dungeness Crab$32.00+
- Alaskan King Crab$50.00+
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- The Wedge$9.00
iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue, tomato, ranch
- Jax Caesar Salad$13.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
- Fried New England Calamari$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- Chargrilled Oysters$24.00+
creole butter, grana padano
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo$8.00+
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- Steamed Pei Mussels$21.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- Seafood Chowder$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- Whitefish Roe$30.00Out of stock
small grain, clean, sweet
- Smoked Tuna Dip$16.00
crudites vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
- Burrata$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- Fennel & Pear Salad$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- Blackened Mexican Shrimp$21.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
ENTREES
- Niman Ranch Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- North Carolina Catfish$27.00
blackened or grilled catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- Greenhead Lobster Co. Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- Grilled NY Strip$48.00
arugula, garlic fries, red wine butter
- Seared New England Sea Scallops$42.00
CORN MAQUE CHOUX, FRISEE, BACON SHERRY VINAIGRETTE
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- Yellowfin Tuna$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- Salad Of The Sea$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
- Lobster Maltagliati$35.00
beech mushrooms, sage brown butter, shellfish nage
SIDES
DESSERT
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$10.00
- S'mores Jar$10.00
chocolate cremeaux, graham cracker crumble, toasted fluff
- Seasonal Crisp$10.00
Fruit in season, oat- brown sugar crisp, vanilla gelato
- Scoop of Gelato Boy - Vanilla$4.00
