Jax Fish House - Glendale
FOOD
Need Utensils or Condiments?
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- Fried New England Calamari$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- Steamed Pei Mussels$21.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- Chargrilled Oysters$5.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
- Jax Caesar Salad$13.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
- The Wedge$9.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
- Louisiana Crawfish Gumbo$8.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- Seafood Chowder$23.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- Roasted Heirloom Baby Carrots$12.00
black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crema
- Steak Tartare$18.00
Dijon crema, grana, sorrel, 3 fried oysters, grilled sourdough
- Burrata$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- Fennel & Pear Salad$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
- Cocktail Shrimp$17.00
mustard sauce, lemon gel, tomato, horseradish
- Crab Cheese Wonton Dip$17.00
crab cheese filling, red pepper sweet and sour, crispy wonton chips
- App Feature 1$9.00
- App Feature 2$20.00Out of stock
- Cold Oyster Feature$5.00Out of stock
- Hot Oyster Feature$5.00
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty$18.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury$30.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich$25.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- Alaskan King Crab$55.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Alaskan Snow Crab$28.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Dungeness Crab$32.00+
- Peel n' Eat Shrimp$14.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Crab Trio$140.00Out of stock
- Osetra Caviar$150.00
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish
- Whitefish Roe$30.00
small grain, clean, sweet
- Bowfin$60.00
ENTREES
- Grilled NY Strip$48.00
sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter
- Lobster Roll$31.00
greenhead lobster co. Maine lobster, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, jax french fries
- Niman Ranch Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- North Carolina Catfish$27.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- Seared New England Sea Scallops$42.00
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- Lobster Cacio E Pepe$32.00
spaghettini, pecorino, chive, brown butter crumb
- Peppercorn Tuna$43.00
roasted potato, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam
- Entree Feature 1$39.00
- Entree Feature 2$30.00Out of stock
SIDES
DESSERT
ROOFTOP BASH
3RD PARTY (JAX)
Need Utensils or Condiments?
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
- Fried New England Calamari$19.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- Steamed Pei Mussels$21.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$27.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$5.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb
- JAX CAESAR SALAD$9.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
- THE WEDGE$9.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
- CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO$8.00+
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage
- Seafood Chowder$25.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
- AHI TUNA POKE$18.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ponzu
- Steak Tartare$18.00
Dijon crema, grana, sorrel, 3 fried oysters, grilled sourdough
- Burrata$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- Fennel & Pear Salad$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
- Ahi Tuna Poke$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu
- Cocktail Shrimp$17.00
mustard sauce, lemon gel, tomato, horseradish
- Crab Cheese Wonton Dip$17.00
crab cheese filling, red pepper sweet and sour, crispy wonton chips
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
- Hook$87.00
1/2 # peel and eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1/2 # snow crab, 1/2 # dungeness crab, anchovy stuffed olives
- Line$135.00
1 lb peel n eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, 1/2 lb dungeness crab, 1/2 lb snow crab, 2 langoustines
- Sinker$205.00
1 lb peel n' eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 3 langoustines, 1/2 lb king crab, 1 lb dungeness crab
CHILLED SHELLFISH
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Sweet & Salty$19.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - East Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Rich$25.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- (6) Oysters - West Coast Luxury$31.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
- KING CRAB$57.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- SNOW CRAB$28.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$13.00+
1/2 pound or 1 pound
- Osetra Caviar$160.00
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish
- Paddlefish Roe$55.00
small grain, buttery, briny
- Whitefish Roe$31.00
small grain, clean, sweet
ENTREES
- North Carolina Catfish$26.00
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- Grilled NY Strip$50.00
sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter
- Niman Ranch Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
- Seared New England Sea Scallops$42.00
- Lobster Roll$31.00
greenhead lobster co. Maine lobster, herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, jax french fries
- Roasted Squash & Quinoa$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- Grilled Norwegian Salmon$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- Lobster Cacio E Pepe$32.00
spaghettini, pecorino, chive, brown butter crumb
- Peppercorn Tuna$43.00
roasted potato, grilled asparagus, black garlic vinaigrette, sweet onion jam