Jax Fish House - Kansas City
BRUNCH ENTREES
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH STARTERS
CHILLED RAW BAR
DESSERT
ENTREES
- CREEKSTONE BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
- NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$28.00
blackened or fried with crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- FISH N' CHIPS$27.00Out of stock
atlantic cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce, remoulade
- KC STRIP$49.00
creamed spinach, garlic frites, red wine butter
- LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$29.00
campanelle pasta, bacon, chives, brown butter crumbs
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$40.00
grilled fennel, charred rapini, kohlrabi puree, agrumato oil
- ROASTED SQUASH & QUINOA$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- HAWAIIAN MAHI MAHI$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- YELLOWFIN TUNA$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- SALAD OF THE SEA$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
Need Utensils or Condiments?
SIDES
SOUP / SALAD
- JAX CAESAR SALAD$13.00
- THE WEDGE$9.00
- LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO$7.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$24.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onions
- FENNEL & PEAR SALAD$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
FENNEL & PEAR SALAD
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
STARTERS
- CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$24.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese
- FRIED NEW ENGLAND CALAMARI$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$26.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- SMOKED TUNA DIP$16.00
crudite, little gems, saltines
- STEAK TARTARE$18.00Out of stock
3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough
- STEAMED PEI MUSSELS$20.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- RAINBOW TROUT ROE$30.00
- BURRATA$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- BLACKENED MEXICAN SHRIMP$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- AHI TUNA POKE$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu