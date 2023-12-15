Jax Fish House - Kansas City
BRUNCH ENTREES
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH STARTERS
CHILLED RAW BAR
DESSERT
ENTREES
- CREEKSTONE BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
- NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$28.00
blackened or fried with crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
- FISH N' CHIPS$27.00Out of stock
atlantic cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce, remoulade
- KC STRIP$49.00
creamed spinach, garlic frites, red wine butter
- LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$29.00
campanelle pasta, bacon, chives, brown butter crumbs
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
- NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$40.00
grilled fennel, charred rapini, kohlrabi puree, agrumato oil
- ROASTED SQUASH & QUINOA$21.00
green tahina, chickpeas, mint, parsley, red onion
- HAWAIIAN MAHI MAHI$38.00
harrisa, trumpet mushrooms, romanesco, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes, curry yogurt
- GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$32.00
Roasted garlic tater tots, black garlic crema, delicata squash, sweet potato, apple
- YELLOWFIN TUNA$43.00
agedashi tofu, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, crispy lotus root, snow peas
- SALAD OF THE SEA$30.00
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
SALAD OF THE SEA
shrimp, mussels, cuttlefish, fregola sarda, baby brassicas, heirloom apples, Colorado pumpkin, fennel pollen vinaigrette
Need Utensils or Condiments?
SIDES
SOUP / SALAD
- JAX CAESAR SALAD$13.00
- THE WEDGE$9.00
- LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO$7.00+
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$24.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onions
- FENNEL & PEAR SALAD$14.00
arugula, gouda, celery, dried cranberry, pistachio, orange fennel dressing
STARTERS
- CHARGRILLED OYSTERS$24.00+
creole butter, grana padano cheese
- FRIED NEW ENGLAND CALAMARI$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$26.00
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts
- SMOKED TUNA DIP$16.00
crudite, little gems, saltines
- STEAK TARTARE$18.00Out of stock
3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough
- STEAMED PEI MUSSELS$20.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
- RAINBOW TROUT ROE$30.00
- BURRATA$16.00
pear and dried cherry mostarda, sunflower crunch, everything cracker, mugolio
- BLACKENED MEXICAN SHRIMP$19.00
mole verde, radish, cotija, kale, bacon vinaigrette, quicos
- AHI TUNA POKE$19.00
sushi rice, avocado, salty cucumber, ginger ponzu